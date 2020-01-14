× The Top Five@5 (01/14/2020): Local businesses fear 100% tariff on wine, SCOTUS declines “free the nipple” case, Larry David scolds autograph seekers, and more…

Gov. J.B. Pritzker compared Mike McClain’s behavior to that of a “crime syndicate” and advised the former top lobbyist and confidant to Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan to cooperate with federal investigators. Local wine businesses are freaking out over President Trump’s threat to put a 100% tariff on wines and other goods imported from the European Union, and say they may have to close if it happens. Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David goes ballistic on autograph seekers who claim they were waiting for 8 hours, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3712795/3712795_2020-01-15-012435.64kmono.mp3

