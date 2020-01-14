Listen: Northwestern vs. Iowa – Also available on 1000 AM

The Top Five@5 (01/14/2020): Local businesses fear 100% tariff on wine, SCOTUS declines “free the nipple” case, Larry David scolds autograph seekers, and more…

Posted 7:12 PM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 07:08PM, January 14, 2020

Larry David, creator of TV''s Seinfeld and The Larry David Show, signs autographs and talks about the need to elect John Kerry as President during a rally in Boca Raton, Fla. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2004 after former President Bill Clinton spoke. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 14th, 2020:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker compared Mike McClain’s behavior to that of a “crime syndicate” and advised the former top lobbyist and confidant to Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan to cooperate with federal investigators. Local wine businesses are freaking out over President Trump’s threat to put a 100% tariff on wines and other goods imported from the European Union, and say they may have to close if it happens. Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David goes ballistic on autograph seekers who claim they were waiting for 8 hours, and more!

