× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.13.2020: Oscars 2020 Nominations, the biggest profit for airlines, Chicago pizza, Mega Pros Monday Quiz

John Williams invites Producer Griffin Fillipitch to give his take on Oscars 2020 nominations. Then, “Eye on Travel” Host Peter Greenberg tells John the most profitable fee for airlines. Chicago Tribune Columnist Kristen McQueary sparks a debate on the best pizza in Chicago, after her tweet asked which Chicago deep-dish pizza she should send to Florida. Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich talks about the NCAA football game. And, John administers the Mega Pros Monday Quiz.