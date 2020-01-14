× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.14.2020: Self-checkout, Harry and Meghan’s finances, sign-stealing, “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes”

John Williams sparks up a conversation with you about grocery store self-checkout lines, and why many of you won’t use them. Then, Royal Reporter and “Gabby Road” Host Fred Weintraub joins the show to explain what’s going to happen financially to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Listeners weigh in on that. John then wants to know your opinion of the Astros’ general manager and managers’ firings after the team cheated in 2017 with sign-stealing. And tomorrow, Author Dan Egan joins the show to discuss the “One Book, One Chicago” pick, his book, The Death and Life of the Great Lakes. Finally, John challenges Mary and Steve to more “Greatest of All Time” Jeopardy questions from last week.