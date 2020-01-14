The John Williams NewsClick: Are the Astros firings enough punishment?

Posted 1:27 PM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 01:25PM, January 14, 2020

Newly hired Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow answers a question during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 8, 2011, in Houston. Luhnow was with the St. Louis Cardinals before joining the Astros. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.