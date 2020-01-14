× The FBI, The Media, and Richard Jewell: The True Story of the 1996 Olympic Bombing

Authors Kent Alexander & Kevin Salwen join Nick Digilio for an extended conversation on their book “The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, The FBI, The Media and Richard Jewell, The Man Caught in the Middle”.

Drawing on their respective experience as a former U.S. Attorney and a Wall Street Journal reporter, they dive deep into how Jewell went from American hero to suspected criminal and the far reaching impact of the case.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)