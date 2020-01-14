Richard Jewell, left, and his attorney Lin Wood are sworn in on Capitol Hill Wednesday July 30, 1997 prior to testifying before the House Judiciary Crime subcommittee hearing on last year's Olympic bombing in Atlanta. Jewell asked Congress for an independent probe of the FBI's investigation of him as a suspect in the bombing. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
The FBI, The Media, and Richard Jewell: The True Story of the 1996 Olympic Bombing
Richard Jewell, left, and his attorney Lin Wood are sworn in on Capitol Hill Wednesday July 30, 1997 prior to testifying before the House Judiciary Crime subcommittee hearing on last year's Olympic bombing in Atlanta. Jewell asked Congress for an independent probe of the FBI's investigation of him as a suspect in the bombing. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
Authors Kent Alexander & Kevin Salwen join Nick Digilio for an extended conversation on their book “The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, The FBI, The Media and Richard Jewell, The Man Caught in the Middle”.
Drawing on their respective experience as a former U.S. Attorney and a Wall Street Journal reporter, they dive deep into how Jewell went from American hero to suspected criminal and the far reaching impact of the case.