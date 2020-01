× Res U – Thinking Out Loud: IPE is the Key to Reducing Medical Mistakes

Did you know that, according to a study conducted by the National Academy of Medicine, 44,000-98,000 people die per year due to medical mistakes in the United States? Dr. Reem Azhari and host Dr. Therese A. Scanlan discuss what you can do as a consumer to advocate for your health, and what healthcare workers are doing through inter-professional practice to ensure your safety.