This undated photo provided by the Lisle (Illinois) Police Department shows Pamela Maurer. Bruce Lindahl, who police suspect strangled Maurer, a 16-year-old suburban Chicago girl in 1976, may have killed as many as a dozen young women and plotted to kill others before he died during a fatal knife attack on a teenage boy, a detective investigating the case said Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Lisle Police Department via AP)
Pamela Maurer cold case: DNA used to identify teen’s killer
DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the break in the 1976 cold case murder of 16-year-old Pamela Maurer.