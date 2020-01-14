Listen: Northwestern vs. Iowa – Also available on 1000 AM

Pamela Maurer cold case: DNA used to identify teen’s killer

Posted 6:30 PM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 06:27PM, January 14, 2020

This undated photo provided by the Lisle (Illinois) Police Department shows Pamela Maurer. Bruce Lindahl, who police suspect strangled Maurer, a 16-year-old suburban Chicago girl in 1976, may have killed as many as a dozen young women and plotted to kill others before he died during a fatal knife attack on a teenage boy, a detective investigating the case said Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Lisle Police Department via AP)

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the break in the 1976 cold case murder of 16-year-old Pamela Maurer.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.