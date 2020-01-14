Nick Digilio 1.13.20 | The True Story of Richard Jewell, Concert Reviews and Interviews with Jim Ryan, Most Trustworthy Brands
Hour 1:
+ Authors Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen discuss The True Story of Richard Jewell
Hour 2:
+ Richard Jewell (cont.)
+ Most Trustworthy Brands
Hour 3:
+ Concert Reviews and Interviews with Jim Ryan
Hour 4:
+ Jim Ryan (cont.)
+ Rock of Ages Music Trivia
Hour 5:
+ Canadian Officials Cause Panic with False Nuclear Warning
+ Famous False Alarms
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)