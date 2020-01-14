Nick Digilio 1.13.20 | The True Story of Richard Jewell, Concert Reviews and Interviews with Jim Ryan, Most Trustworthy Brands

Nick Digilio and Jim Ryan

Hour 1:

+ Authors Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen discuss The True Story of Richard Jewell

Hour 2:

+ Richard Jewell (cont.)

+ Most Trustworthy Brands

Hour 3:

+ Concert Reviews and Interviews with Jim Ryan

Hour 4:

+ Jim Ryan (cont.)

+ Rock of Ages Music Trivia

Hour 5:

+ Canadian Officials Cause Panic with False Nuclear Warning

+ Famous False Alarms

