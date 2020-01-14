× How the HFS Chicago Scholars STEM program helps Chicago high school students flourish in and out of the classroom

It’s National Mentoring Month and Justin is joined in-studio by Com Ed’s Melissa Washington to discuss the ComEd HFS Scholars STEM Program. Also joining Melissa in-studio is mentor Hector Montes and mentees Melanie Ovalle, Delilah Queen and Destiny Degante. Melissa talks about why mentoring is important to ComEd and the importance of growing a diverse pipeline to ComEd. Mentor Hector Montes tells us why he wanted to be mentor in this program and the successes he has seen since he began being a mentor. And most importantly, we hear from the students about why they are attracted to science and math and why it’s important for more girls to get interested in STEM.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.