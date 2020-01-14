× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.14.20 | Is Your Tongue Keeping You From Sleeping?

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter, Courtney Gousman covering a police shooting. Orion Samuelson has the latest on argriculture, followed by The Top 6 at 6. Bob digs into his record collection, and later Jen Sabella Director of Strategy and Co-founder of Block Club Chicago has the latest neighborhood news. A new study suggests that shedding fat in a particular trouble spot may be key: the tongue. Dr. Hal Stewart joins the show to comment. Dean Richards has the entertainment report from WGN TV. And Bob wraps the show with Blackhawks forward, Dylan Sikura.