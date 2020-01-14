CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dylan Sikura #95 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates during a preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center on September 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Red Wings 2-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Forward Dylan Sikura Willing To Help Out The Team Wherever Needed
Dylan Sikura has been in and out of the lineup this season, playing in just seven games so far. That hasn’t deterred the young forward, though. Dylan joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to preview the Blackhawks’ upcoming road trip in Canada. They play in Ottawa tonight, Montreal tomorrow and Toronto on Saturday.