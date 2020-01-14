× Anna Davlantes Show 1/14/20: Marijuana Dinner Party, The Real Advantages Chicago Has Over Silicon Valley, Quiet Rooms, & More…

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Tuesday, January 14th:

Today on the Anna Davlantes Show, Indiana has hit it big in the first four months of sports betting. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow joins Anna in-studio to give us an update on where Illinois stands in their guidelines for sports betting. Jennifer Smith Richards, Data Reporter for the Chicago Tribune and Jodi S. Cohen, Reporter for ProPublica Illinois stop by the studio to discuss their in-depth investigation into quiet rooms. WGN Radio Host and CEO of Technori Scott Kitun and Howard Tullman, General Managing Partner for G2T3V, LLC – Investors in Disruptive Innovators and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC. explain why tech companies are choosing Chicago over other cities, how the city is becoming a marketing technology leader, the advantages Chicago has over Silicon Valley, and much more. Have you ever heard of marijuana dinner parties? Chef Tyler Nickson shares how he got into the food industry and how he got into hosting cannabis-centered dinner parties.