× Airshare takes your office to the skies with accessible private aviation

Private jets used to be reserved for tycoons, presidents and rock stars, but ordering a personalized flight today isn’t just a power move — it’s a productivity tool. Expanding your business often requires traveling, and the bigger you grow, the more often you and your team will be on the move. But travel can be stressful — wasting time on inconvenient commercial flights and long car rides isn’t just tedious, it can be a drain on your resources and cost you time. Airshare offers a more affordable way to benefit from the convenience of a private plane. Unlike competitors, you buy days rather than hours, which can be more economical. Plus, the pilot and jet stay with you the entire time, so last-minute schedule changes aren’t a problem and you’re never left stranded. The company also ensures the time you spend in the air can be as productive as possible. John Owen, who has been with Airshare since 2016, and recently became president and CEO came on the show to talk about the efficiency of private flight. “You’re saving time, and then the time that you have on the airplane is also unbelievably productive.”