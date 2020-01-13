× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/13/20: Cooler Screens Expanding Digital Technology to Walgreens, How To Dig Out Of All That Holiday Debt, & More On Boeing’s incoming CEO Dave Calhoun

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Monday, January 13th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Sr. Edtior Jim Dallke and Ass. Editor Katherine Davis from Chicago Inno, shared the details of Chicago startup Cooler Screens latest partnership with Walgreens along with a handful of other tech/business headlines from around the city.

Segment 2: (At 14:38) Feeling that holiday spending hangover? Don’t worry. You’re not alone. Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, joins the show to talk about the best ways to recover from holiday credit card debt.

Segment 3: (At 22:48) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth discusses the top trending business stories of the day including Taco Bell’s latest offer to pay $100,000 to some store managers and Boeing’s incoming CEO Dave Calhoun.

