What’s next for Boeing and new CEO Dave Calhoun?

Posted 11:33 PM, January 13, 2020, by

Justin Kaufmann and NPR Aviation Correspondent David Schaper

NPR Transportation Correspondent David Schaper joins Justin to discuss how new Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is going to lead the troubled airplane manufacturer in the wake of two deadly 737 MAX crashes.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

