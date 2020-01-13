× What is considered a quality job in 2020?

Joan Lynch and Ramona Schindelheim of WorkingNation, a news operation that tells stories about the future of work, join Justin once again to discuss the 2020 economic outlook. Joan and “The Angel of Economic Doom” Ramona talk about the importance of looking beyond the economic numbers, why there is a need to talk about underemployment, the chances we go into a recession, the truth behind the unemployment rate, the impact of opioid addiction on the workforce, what they’ve learned since launching WorkingNation, the incredible job opportunities in the environmental field and what they consider a “quality job.”

