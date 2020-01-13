× The Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match Elite 8: ‘About Last Night’ vs. ‘The Untouchables

What is the best Chicago Movie of all-time? Is it The Blues Brothers? The Fugitive? The Untouchables? We are down to the Elite 8 and it’s time for you to decide!

Welcome to the No Holds Barred Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match. Tonight, 2 movies duke it out and only one can move to the next round. Tonight, Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips makes his case for “The Untouchables,” while Nick Allen from RogerEbert.com says that the best Chicago movie is absolutely “About Last Night.” It’s a Mamet Showdown!

What film to you think deserves to move on?

