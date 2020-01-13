Rick Telander on Houston Astros cheating scandal: “This is all about the use of technology…sign stealing went on from the get-go.”

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane speaks at a news conference in Houston, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Crane opened the news conference by saying manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired for the team's sign-stealing during its run to the 2017 World Series title. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist, Rick Telander joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the breaking story in Major League Baseball involving the firing of Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for the illegal use of technology to steal signs in 2017.

