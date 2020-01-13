× Rick Telander on Houston Astros cheating scandal: “This is all about the use of technology…sign stealing went on from the get-go.”

Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist, Rick Telander joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the breaking story in Major League Baseball involving the firing of Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for the illegal use of technology to steal signs in 2017.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3712512/3712512_2020-01-14-010612.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!