× Mega Pros Monday Quiz: The Great Lakes

Test your knowledge on the Mega Pros Monday quiz below, then compare how you did to how Joan did!

1. The name of Lake Michigan is from the Algonquian Indian term, “michigami,” meaning

A – Big lake

B – Stinky onions

2. Lake Michigan is the

A – Largest of the Great Lakes

B – Second largest

C – Third largest.

3. Name all the states with Lake Michigan shores.

4. The flow of lake Michigan is generally –

A – Clockwise

B – Counter clockwise

5. Does the Chicago River flow into or out of Lake Michigan?

A- Into

B- Out of

6. The earliest explorers of Lake Michigan were

A – French

B – Spanish

C – Ditkas

7. The largest city on Lake Michigan is Chicago. #2 is Milwaukee. #3 is?

8. True or false, the water level on Lake Michigan is expected to reach a record level this year.

9. You have 15 seconds. Name the 5 Great Lakes.

10. It’s regarded as the largest lake in the world, but it is listed on most maps as a sea. What lake is this?

A. The Red Sea

B. The Black Sea

C. Caspian Sea

Answers: 1: A, 2: C, 3: Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, 4: B, 5: B, 6: A (Joliet, Marquette, La Salle, Nicolet), 7: Green Bay, 8: True, 9: Michigan, Superior, Huron, Erie, Ontario, 10: C