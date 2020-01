× Matt Bubala Full Show 1-11-20

This weekend, Matt, Jess and Vic Vaughn keep you updated on the severe weather conditions expected to hit Chicago. At 1:30 a.m., we chat with Sonia Van Meter. David Soucie joins the conversation at 2 a.m. Throughout the show, we remember Neil Peart of Rush. At 3:30 a.m., Matt chats with Jessica Huerta of Selah Freedom about sex trafficking in big cities. We also chat about baseball, Home Depot, loan debt and Royal Family news. The full show podcast is available here.