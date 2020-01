× Iran admits shooting down Boeing 737: Crash scene investigator discusses

A Boeing 737 crashed five minutes after takeoff at an airport early last week, just hours after Iran fired missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq. A statement released first suggested that this crash may have relied off “human error.” Crash scene investigator David Soucie joins the Matt Bubala Show joins the Matt Bubala Show live to discuss updates on that plane. For more information on Soucie’s work, visit his website here.