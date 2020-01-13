× Happy Birthday, Coach Colliton!

Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet on the morning of his 35th birthday. Coach tells the guys what he has planned for the day, and answered questions about the team as well. He updated the health status of Brandon Saad and Dylan Strome. Later on, Coach Colliton talked about what it’s like changing lines on the fly and how he gets his message to the players.