City Club of Chicago: Chicago Police Department Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck

January 13, 2020

Charlie Beck currently serves as Interim Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. Beck, who spent more than 40 years with LAPD, has a background with community policing and deescalation policies. He was appointed as interim by Mayor Lightfoot in 2019.

CPD is led by the Superintendent of Police, who is appointed by the Mayor. In addition to overall Department management, the Office of the Superintendent is responsible for critical functions such as planning and implementing the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS), improving the Department’s response to domestic violence, facilitating and coordinating law enforcement services to the senior citizen community, planning police coverage at public gatherings, addressing legal and legislative matters, administering labor agreements, and providing a liaison to the news media.