Chicago photographer John Soss turns items he finds on the beach into amazing art

Incredible photographer John Soss joins Justin to discuss his “On the Beach” photo exhibit currently running at The Dime. John talks about where the idea to collect beach debris and turn it into art comes from, if he is ever surprised by what he finds on the beach, how Lake Michigan impacts the remnants he finds, when he recognized he could create art out of what he finds on the beach, how the great Chicago artist Tony Fitzpatrick convinced him to turn his photos into an exhibit and the challenge of picking out the 43 photos that appear at the “On the Beach” exhibit. Check out his amazing work on his heysossman Instagram.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.