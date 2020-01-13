× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.13.20 | Health, Sports & Oscar Nominations!

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV reporter Courtney Gousman covering the death of a woman found at a hotel in Merrillville. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest stories of the day followed by Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine discussing flu season and vaccines. Then former Chicago Bear Dan “Danimal” Hampton calls in. On the later half of the show, Jen Sabella, Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins the show to give us our extremely local news update. The show wraps up with Dean Richards, with the latest in the Oscar nominations & Blackhawks Coach, Jeremy Colliton.

