Anna Davlantes Show 1/13/20: Money Monday with Rae Kaplan and David Hochberg, 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins on LSD, & More…

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Monday, January 13th:

Shia Kapos, Reporter and author of Politico‘s FREE Illinois PLAYBOOK, reviews the top political stories from the weekend. Then, 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins the show to update us on the DNA testing of the coyote captured on Chicago’s North Side last week that attacked two people. He also discusses his plans for the future of Lake Shore Drive. Royal Watcher Pauline shares her opinion on what’s going on with Prince Harry and Meghan stepping back from the Royal Family. Plus, this week for Money Monday, Rae Kaplan and David Hocherberg join Anna in-studio to cover a variety of money topics including Public Service Loan Forgiveness, the key differences between a cash-out refinance and home equity line of credit (HELOC), mortgage rates, and much more. Andrea Darlas, Sr. Dir. of Constituent Engagement at the University of Illinois and WGN Radio Personality, speaks on the latest news from the University of Illinois including their new innovation center ‘The 78.’