White Sox Weekly 01/11/20: Sox Fest is coming up!

Posted 12:03 AM, January 12, 2020, by

PHOTO: Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn speaks during a media availability during the Major League Baseball general managers annual meetings, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Spring is coming sooner than you think! With pitchers and catchers reporting soon to Arizona, the White Sox and their fans are getting geared up for Sox Fest. Brooks Boyer the Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing for the team joins Mark Carman to talk about Sox Fest and what fans can expect this year.

