What is your humble brag?

Posted 3:34 PM, January 12, 2020, by

Amy Guth and John Harris (A. Guth)

Amy Guth, producer Curtis Koch, and listeners chime in on what they are proud of. Have you done anything lately that you’re proud of? Did you take that big leap of faith? Amy asks you to share!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.