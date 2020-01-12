× WGN Radio Theatre #451: The Adv. Of Nero Wolfe, Have Gun-Will Travel, Dragnet & The Life Of Riley

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you four of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for January 11, 2020. First up we have “The Adv. Of Nero Wolfe: Stamped For Murder” (10-20-50). Next up is a classic episode of “Have Gun-Will Travel: No Visitors” Starring: John Dehner; (12-28-58). Our third episode is “Dragnet: The Big Joke” Starring: Jack Webb; (05-10-53). Our fourth and final episode of the night is: “The Life Of Riley: Boss’s Son In Law” Starring: William Bendix; (10-22-44).

