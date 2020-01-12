× Steve Dale 1/12/2020 Full Show: Answering your questions!

Steve speaks with Dr. Drew Weigner, feline veterinarian and president of the Winn Feline Foundation about adoption two cats, one with the calici virus. And Steve answers a two more listener emails, one about a Bengal Cat with various behavior issues and another about a barking dog. Steve also offers commentary on whether or not Michael Vick, famed dog-fighter, should be allowed to be an honorary National Football League Pro Bowl Captain.

