Steve Dale 1/12/2020 Full Show: Answering your questions!

Posted 6:15 AM, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 06:30AM, January 12, 2020

You can email Steve your pet questions: Steve@stevedale.tv.

Steve speaks with Dr. Drew Weigner, feline veterinarian and president of the Winn Feline Foundation about adoption two cats, one with the calici virus. And Steve answers a two more listener emails, one about a Bengal Cat with various behavior issues and another about a barking dog. Steve also offers commentary on whether or not Michael Vick, famed dog-fighter, should be allowed to be an honorary National Football League Pro Bowl Captain.

 

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.