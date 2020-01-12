PHOTO: A woman wades through high water during a high tide of 1.44 meters (4.72 feet), in St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Italy, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Venice is facing more intense floods on Monday, while it battles to recover from the exceptional high tide that hit it in November, causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Here is how you can be a better traveler in 2020.
PHOTO: A woman wades through high water during a high tide of 1.44 meters (4.72 feet), in St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Italy, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Venice is facing more intense floods on Monday, while it battles to recover from the exceptional high tide that hit it in November, causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
Amy Guth welcomes Laura Powell, who is a nationally-recognized travel journalist. She has covered the world of travel for more than 25 years. You can find more information and her work on dailysuitcase.blogspot.com.