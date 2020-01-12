× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | January 12th, 2020 | Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, Miguel Cervantes and a Happy Birthday to Dean’s Mom

The 2020 comedy movie “Like a Boss” features actresses Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne. Dean spoke with both of them in his first A-List interview of 2020 and shares the entire conversation with you. (8:46)

Dave Schwan’s “Far Flung Forecast” comes from down south in Denison, Texas, birthplace of Chesley Sullenberger who safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River after both engines were disabled by a bird strike. (14:40)

Dean’s mom turns 97 on Sunday. Take a listen back to the time she joined Dean at Treetime and brought her famous Greek yogurt. (17:14)

Finally, ‘This Week in Theater’ features an exclusive interview with Hamilton’s Miguel Cervantes. Cervantes talks about his time with Hamilton in Chicago and what he plans to do in the future. (52:58)

That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!

