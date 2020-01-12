Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | The interesting sound from Robin Lehner you have to hear, and Stan Bowman speaks as the trade deadline approaches.

A fresh Blackhawks Crazy Podcast presented by Fanlyst finds Chris Boden & Joe Brand recapping Saturday’s win, but a homestand that needed more. You’ll hear from Dominik Kubalik, plus Robin Lehner on what the team’s playoff hopes hinge upon and his contract situation. Finally, Stan Bowman addresses his mindset as the trade deadline approaches in six weeks, and Joe reflects on his life moment from last weekend, and your slapshot questions are answered!