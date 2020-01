× Amy Guth Full Show 01/12/20: What are some of your unpopular opinions?

Amy Guth is in for Pete McMurray this weekend. Amy talks to the owner of a cheesecake business that has over 600 flavors! Nikki Lynette shares some of her newest projects including the latest play she is writing. Later Amy talks travel with Laura Powell, and talks with producer Curtis Koch about some unpopular opinions and shares some news stories you might have missed!