× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 01.12.20 | A night full of books, memories and thrills

Tonight on After Hours:

Author Billy Lombardo joins Rick Kogan in the Skyline Studios as a guest co-host and to talk about his latest reissue of “How to Hold a Woman” as “Morning Will Come,” that takes readers on a raw exploration of grief, exploring the bonds of blood and the redemptive power of love.

Though it was originally published in 2009, this reissue can be found on Amazon.

For more information on Billy Lombardo visit billylombardoauthor.com.

Dan Nelson joins the conversation inside the studio as he gives details on his upcoming one-man Rhinefest play, “Night the Cubs Won.” According to Nelson, the play is inspired by his familial connection to the Chicago Cubs and the details on the day he traded his love for the Cardinals to the Cubs.

For the third year straight catch Nelson performing in Rhinefest at the Prop Theatre.

“Night the Cubs Won,” shows the following dates:

Sunday, Jan. 26 @ 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2 @ 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9 @ 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 @ 7 p.m.

For more information and tickets visit rhinofest.com.

Author Jay Amberg joins the conversation over the phone as his discusses his latest, “The Healer’s Daughter.” The thrilling novels tell the story of a Turkish ministry investigator who finds evidence that links a terrorist attack to the community’s most famous doctor.

Find a copy of “The Healer’s Daughter” on Amazon. For more information on Amberg visit his website jayamberg.com.

Plus, author Bryan Gruley joins the conversation over the phone to talk about his upcoming novel, “Purgatory Boy.” “Purgatory Boy” tells the story of a straight A high-schooler who vows to find out who is responsible for her family’s murder and avenge their death and end the cycle.

Pre-order a copy of “Purgatory Boy” on Amazon, Barnes&Noble or IndieBound. For more information on Gruley visit bryangruley.com.

