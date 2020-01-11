× YCharts Market Watch: NASDAQ beat out S&P and DJ, Peloton vs Slack Argument, and Apple vs Microsoft + Amazon | Startup Showcase: Alpha’a

On the show today, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by giving listeners the wrap-up market trends from 2019 as well as diving deep into the S&P and NASDAQ figures. Then Scott goes over the Peloton vs Slack argument, covers Apple vs Microsoft + Amazon and discussing how 18% of businesses are on cloud. Then Scott talks to listeners about the Cloud War. Scott’s local picks this week are Sprout Social, Livongo and GrubHub.

Then on the Startup Showcase portion of the show Scott talks with the the Co-founders of Alpha’a, Manuela Seve & Renata Thome. Alpha’a is an online, community-oriented platform offering tailor-made art-collections for businesses across all industries including hospitality, tech, interior design and more.

To invest in Alpha’a click here.