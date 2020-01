× This is History: Chicago and Prohibition, Henry Ford’s Assembly Line, Whamo Introduces the Frisbee, Ernie Banks and the Hall of Fame, ‘All in the Family’ Debuts, Blizzard of ‘79

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the beginnings of prohibition, Ford introduces the assembly line, Whamo and the frisbee, Ernie Banks is nominated to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the warnings surrounding the debut of legendary sitcom ‘All in the Family’ and a look back at the Blizzard of ’79 in Chicago.