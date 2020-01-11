× OTL #691: We can’t impeach a Chicago mayor, Joe Policastro talks jazz in Chicago, The Secret History of Lucille Spann

Mike Stephen learns how we can’t impeach a Chicago mayor, welcomes local jazz musician Joe Policastro to preview his trio’s show, and discovers the Secret History of blues singer Lucille Spann. Plus: Joe visits the OTL Wrap Party segment to discuss playing music in Chicago and the awesomeness of the late Neil Peart of Rush. This week we enjoy local music from The Joe Policastro Trio, of course!

Also: let us know where we should go for the upcoming OTL Winter Tavern Tour!

