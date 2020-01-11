OTL #691: We can’t impeach a Chicago mayor, Joe Policastro talks jazz in Chicago, The Secret History of Lucille Spann

Posted 1:26 PM, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 01:30PM, January 11, 2020

Mike Stephen welcomes local jazz musician Joe Policastro into the studio while holding the official OTL tumbler.

Mike Stephen learns how we can’t impeach a Chicago mayor, welcomes local jazz musician Joe Policastro to preview his trio’s show, and discovers the Secret History of blues singer Lucille Spann.  Plus: Joe visits the OTL Wrap Party segment to discuss playing music in Chicago and the awesomeness of the late Neil Peart of Rush.  This week we enjoy local music from The Joe Policastro Trio, of course!

Also: let us know where we should go for the upcoming OTL Winter Tavern Tour!

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.