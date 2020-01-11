× Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/11/20) – David Hochberg with MegaPros Jeremy, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Cory Ambrose of JC Restoration, and Michael Boudart of Lindemann Chimney

This week, Steve Leahy tells listeners how to deal with your IRS problems. Jeremy Hogel answers all of your repair and remodeling questions. Gary Novel informs us about what the holiday season has done to everyone’s credit scores. Cory Ambrose then tells us all we need to know about mold. To close out the show, Michael Boudart talks chimney cleaning, the importance of yearly chimney inspections and free wood for all Lindemann clients.