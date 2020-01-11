× Hoge and Jahns: The 2019 Recap And Awards Show

Expectations were high for the Chicago Bears heading into the 2019 season. Why wouldn’t they be? The team won the division the previous year under a first-year head coach, a young quarterback and a superb defense. With all those coming back, fans weren’t talking about whether they would make it to the Super Bowl, but who The Beloved would face. An 8-8 record fell well below those high expectations. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take a look back at the year that was, starting all the way back before the season even kicked off. Using clips from episodes throughout, the guys talk about all the peaks and valleys and even have some surprises as well. Later on, Hoge and Jahns hand out some well-deserved awards, including: the “We Don’t Have Turds On This Team” award, the “Well Done Beats Well Said Voicemail” award, and more! Listen Below!

