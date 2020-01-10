× WTTW’s Amanda Vinicky and the Sun-Times’ Tina Sfondeles recap the week in Illinois politics

Two of the best in-studio tonight! WTTW Chicago Tonight correspondent Amanda Vinicky and Chicago Sun-Times political reporter Tina Sfondeles join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the WBEZ story that shook Springfield about an email from a powerful former state lobbyist hinting at a rape cover-up, the contenders to replace Illinois Senate President John Cullerton and what we can expect from Chicago and Illinois politics in 2020.

