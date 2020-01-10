× Workbox is a local startup that is helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with John Wallace, the Co-Founder and CEO of co-working accelerator Workbox. John talks about what Workbox does, how Workbox differs from co-working spaces, the role mentorship plays in their business, the benefits of a co-working community, the challenges of working with entrepreneurs, how they measure growth and know when it is time to let a company go, how the co-working field has grown over the years, how they deal with companies that don’t do well and why they choose to do business in Chicago.

