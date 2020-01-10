× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/10/20: A Recap on December’s Job Report, How to Break into the Legal Weed Industry, & Grubhub Sale Rumors

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Friday, January 10th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) According to the government’s monthly jobs report, released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US capped off a decade of solid employment growth, adding 145,000 jobs in the final month of 2019. Bankrate.com’s Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride checks in with Ji to discuss the findings and explains why in spite of the strong job growth and low unemployment rate, there continues to be no evidence of accelerating wage growth.

Segment 2: (At 5:54) Avis Bulbulyan, CEO of SIVA Enterprises, talks about the latest phase of cannabis sales in Illinois and how to break into the legal weed industry. He also elaborates on the social equity in licensing within the cannabis space, specifically in the Chicago market.

Segment 3: (At 15:06) Are you considering working from home? More and more people are working from home, thanks to remote technology. Teresa Douglas, co-author of “Working Remotely: Secrets to Success for Employees on Distributed Teams,” speaks on the surprising benefits of working remotely.

Segment 4: (At 22:02) Crain’s tech reporter John Pletz shared his thoughts on the Grubhub sale rumors and he recaps the first week of legal weed sales.

