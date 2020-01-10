× What changes can we expect to the Chicago skyline in 2020?

Sara Freund, editor of Curbed Chicago, joins Justin to discuss what Chicago is going to look like in 2020 when it comes to development and architecture. Sara talks about the future of big projects like Lincoln Yards, the Navy Pier flyover, Jeanne Gang’s Vista Tower, O’Hare Airport expansion and 725 W. Randolph Street. Sara also talks about her excellent piece about the best places to cry in public.

