The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.10.2020: Jeopardy "Greatest of All Time" match three, a teen's invention of a sexual assault database, friendly celebrity encounters

John Williams begins this Friday show by recapping Jeopardy round three, quizzing you, the listener. Then, John invites Downers Grove South High School student Therese Malinowski to talk about what inspired her to design her sexual assault database, Project Dandelion. And after reading a tweet about a friendly celebrity encounter, John asks you for your celebrity kindness stories. And finally, John gives you the Bright Side of Life.