Sunday Morning at 6:30am on ‘The Sinatra Hours’!

Posted 3:00 PM, January 10, 2020, by

PHOTO: The Sinatra Hours. (Photo Courtesy of Dave Plier)

This Sunday morning on WGN Radio‘s ‘The Sinatra Hours’: songs include “Come Rain or Come Shine” with Gloria Estefan, “Luck Be a Lady” and Frank’s 1960’s cover of  “Downtown”. Plus, conversations with Frank’s Manager Tony Oppedisano with a story on Frank’s generosity in Las Vegas and Chicago crooner John Vincent on Frank’s teenage idol years. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.