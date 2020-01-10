Scheryl Duarte, a senior at Roosevelt High School, fills out a college enrollment application at her school in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. The schools was hosting a "sit-in" to get high school students who might not otherwise go to college to apply to college. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Downers Grove South High School student on why she designed a sexual assault database for college applicants
Scheryl Duarte, a senior at Roosevelt High School, fills out a college enrollment application at her school in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. The schools was hosting a "sit-in" to get high school students who might not otherwise go to college to apply to college. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Downers Grove South High School Student Therese Malinowski joins John Williams to explain what provoked her to create a sexual assault database designed for college applicants.