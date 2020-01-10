Downers Grove South High School student on why she designed a sexual assault database for college applicants

Posted 1:39 PM, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 01:26PM, January 10, 2020

Downers Grove South High School Student Therese Malinowski joins John Williams to explain what provoked her to create a sexual assault database designed for college applicants.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3711868/Downers_Grove_South_High_School_Student_Therese_Malinowski_2020-01-10-195708.64kmono.mp3

