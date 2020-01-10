× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.10.19 | ‘Frank Lloyd Bite’ has been caught!

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Judy Wang covering the latest on coyote attacks. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest stories of the day, followed by Carl Prouty, an ABT technologist, who gives a glimpse of our connected tech future, courtesy of CES 2020. On the latter half of the show Bob is joined with Shamus Toomey, Co-Founder and Editor in Chief of Block Club Chicago to give us our extremity local news update. Then former Chicago Bear Dan “Danimal” calls in. Plus Marianne Murciano calls in to gives us an update on the book she has been working on. With Dean Richards out sick, Bob has the latest news in entertainment and the show wraps up with Chicago Blackhawks Radio Color Analyst, Troy Murray.

Listen to the podcast here: