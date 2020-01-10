× Are delivery apps negatively impacting the restaurant industry?

Chicago Tribune Food and Dining reporters Louisa Chu and Nick Kindelsperger join Justin to discuss the latest news in the culinary world including the impact of the new downtown restaurant tax, how delivery apps have changed the restaurant industry, the restaurant trends that we should know about, the proliferation of food halls (“fancy food courts”) in Chicago, the best spots to get munchies now that recreational marijuana is legal, the ultimate pedway dining guide and #NachoNick‘s quest for the best nachos in the area.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.