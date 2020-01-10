× Anna Davlantes Full Show 1/10/20: Peak Dating Season is HERE, Vaping Dangers, & More…

Happy Friday! Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) joins Anna at the top of the show to discuss several things including the city’s current state of equity in the cannabis industry and what’s new in Chicago’s booming Fulton Market neighborhood. Then, WGN TV’s Tahman Bradley joins the show to talk about the latest in Illinois politics and his new show “WGN-TV Political Report”. Later, Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes advocate Ruby Johnson shares her story about her daughter Piper, who suffered from a near-fatal, vaping-related lung illness. She also speaks out about the dangers of vaping. January is the hottest month for online dating. Founder of the Smart Dating Academy Bela Gandhi stops by to discuss peak dating season and how to get the most out of it. Raquel Martin, Washington DC Correspondent for Nexstar Media Group reports as lawmakers call on Facebook and others to do more to protect consumers. Wrapping up the show, Anna, Steve and Lauren chat about trending topics of the day!

